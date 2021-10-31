On Saturday, October 30, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged young people to keep the pressure on world leaders up, applauding them for setting a tremendous example ahead of a crucial climate summit. Guterres dubbed the climate catastrophe a "code red for humanity" in a pre-recorded video address to the world's youth. His statement came ahead of the UN's climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow.

Guterres praised the youth of the globe for "telling it like it is" and making world leaders accountable for their climate change inaction.

"We need your leadership — not only because of your moral authority as voices of the future. But because you are a critical voice of the present, through your experience, skills and accomplishments," the UN chief said.

The window of opportunity to avert the worst effects of the climate disaster is rapidly closing, he told hundreds of young activists.

'Will call on every country to ensure youth have a share in climate decision making'

"We know what has to be done and have the resources to accomplish it. Young people have been at the vanguard of proposing good solutions, advocating for climate justice, and holding elected officials accountable," Guterres said. It should be mentioned here that the COP26 UN climate meeting, which opens on October 31 in Glasgow, is being described as critical to the 2015 Paris Agreement's sustained success.

Through broad carbon cuts, the historic 2015 agreement pledges nations to keep global temperature rise well below two degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. Countries also agreed to aim toward a 1.5°C temperature limit. Guterres emphasised, "We need young people — every step of the way. I will continue to call on every country to ensure young people have a seat at the climate decision-making table."

However, in the six years since the agreement, emissions have continued to grow, and the latest set of national carbon-cutting commitments leaves the world on course to warm by a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius this century, according to a UN report released this month. Guterres encouraged delegates in Glasgow to align their emissions targets with a 1.5 degree Celsius target. In a unified communiqué to be presented to ministers meeting Saturday as part of pre-COP preparations, the activists will describe their priorities for climate action. Meanwhile, the world leaders are presently gathered in Rome for the G20 summit.

(Image: AP)