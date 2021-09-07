UN Climate Chief Warns World Against Global Warming, Seeks Support For Paris Agreement

Amid extreme weather conditions and soaring temperature, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, has warned that "no nation is safe from the impacts of climate change". The UN's top climate official has called on the nations to make their efforts to support the Paris Agreement in order to curb global warming. He made these comments during the opening remark at the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) in Rotterdam.

The Rotterdam high-level dialogue on "An Adaptation Acceleration Imperative for COP26". Over fifty leaders from the international climate and development community attended the meeting, as per the AP. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Kristalina Georgieva and UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa were in attendance at the meeting. The CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, Patrick Verkooijen convened the Dialogue and said in his opening remarks "We are now living in the eye of the storm adapting the world to our climate emergency is essential for our safety even as we tackle a global pandemic".

Global leaders gathered today for the @GCAdaptation High-Level Dialogue: An Adaptation Acceleration Imperative for COP26, establishing that the success of #COP26 will be determined by whether adaptation is elevated to an equal priority with mitigation.https://t.co/Vjqehe06wa pic.twitter.com/oOnO9dYHXg — Global Center on Adaptation (@GCAdaptation) September 6, 2021

Espinosa called on the governments, who have signed up to the 2015 Paris accord, to limit the rising temperature across the globe, according to AP. Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation, stated, "We should be very clear that there is no issue with the Paris Agreement itself. It has been exactly the framework we needed, if only it could be lived up to". He added that the countries need to work together under the Paris Agreement. Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president, called upon the United States to help meet the USD 100 billion targets.

With COP26 rapidly approaching, all efforts must be aligned to support the #ParisAgreement, including the NAPs - the main international instrument for adaptation planning & implementation.



My message to the @GCAdaptation High-Level Dialogue on climate adaptation today. pic.twitter.com/mTGj2ays8y — Patricia Espinosa C. (@PEspinosaC) September 6, 2021

Felix Tshisekedi, the President of Congo, noted that at the peak of COVID-19, there was "political will" to address the crisis. He hoped the UN climate summit in November would see a commitment for rich nations to provide $100 billion to developing countries to fight the effects of climate change. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, who chaired the meeting, said that for increasing climate action in the growing markets, developing countries need the support of the international community to provide them $100 billion and even more.

