UN Report States French Airstrike In Mali Killed 19 Civilians Attending A Wedding

An investigation by the United Nations on Tuesday, March 30, concluded that a French airstrike in Mali had killed 19 civilians attending a wedding celebration in the month of January. The report had been put together by the UN mission in Mali, termed as MINUSMA. It said that more than 100 people had been at the celebration which took place on January 3. Also, five of them include suspected members of an al-Qaeda-linked group. Three of the suspects have been killed and the other two had left the event early.

The report read, “The group affected by the strike was overwhelmingly composed of civilians, who are people protected from attack under international humanitarian law”. It further stated, “This strike raises significant concerns about compliance with the principles of the conduct of hostilities, including the precautionary principle that requires that all feasible steps be taken to verify that targets are military objectives”. READ | Mali receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

As per France, the UN report was based on unidentified witnesses and it failed to make clear under what conditions their testimony was taken. The French Ministry said, “On the contrary, this strike followed a process of robust targeting”. It added, “The Defense Ministry cannot consider that this report brings any proof whatsoever contradicting the facts described by the French armed forces”. To this, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, “We stand by the report and the work of our colleagues in Mali”.

Operation Barkhane

Mali has had French presence since 2013. The French, a former colonial power, was dragged into the region when Islamist militants overran parts of the north. While the authorities in Mali were able to recapture a majority of the overrun territory with the help of the French, instability and uncertainty in the region is still prevalent and has even spread to neighbouring countries. The French troops, which number about 5,100 in the region, are deployed in the region as a part of Operation Barkhane and provide support to Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad.

(Image Credits: AP)