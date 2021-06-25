'Unacceptable': European Leaders Clash With Hungary PM Over New Anti-LGBT Law

European Union leaders on June 24 clashed with Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban over new legislation in his country that will ban showing content about LGBT issues to children. According to Associated Press, a majority of EU leaders told Orban that the new Hungarian law goes against the 27-bloc’s fundamental values and further also insisted that discrimination must not be tolerated. Hosting the summit in Brussels, European Council president Charles Michel also recalled that values such as freedom, tolerance and human dignity are at the heart of the EU.

During the “in-depth” and “emotional” debate, Belgian PM Alexander De Croo told Orban that “Being homosexual is not a choice; being homophobic is”. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a strident remark suggested that the Hungarian PM activate the same clause in the bloc’s treaty that Britain used to leave if he is not happy with the bloc’s principles. On his way into the summit, Rutte even told reporters that for him, “Hungary has no place in the EU anymore”.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, who is openly gay, said the Hungarian law further stigmatizes homosexuals and should be fought. Bettel said that the “most difficult” thing for him was to accept himself when he realised that he was in love with a person of the same sex. “It was hard to say to my parents, hard to say to my family. ... We have a lot of young people who do suicide because they do not accept themselves, how they are,” Bettel added.

'Hate, discrimination have no place'

In a coordinated message on Twitter, several EU leaders also wrote that “hate, discrimination have no place” in the EU. They further attached a letter addressed to European Council President Charles Michel as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. It read, “Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project”.

“We are committed to carry on with this effort, making sure that future European generations grow up in an atmosphere of equality and respect,” said the letter, signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain, among others.

Hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union. That's why, today and every day, we stand for diversity and LGBTI equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect. pic.twitter.com/CFZ44hyOaU — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 24, 2021

Le respect et la tolérance sont au cœur du projet européen. Nous devons continuer à lutter contre les discriminations envers la communauté LGBTI, en réaffirmant notre défense de leurs droits fondamentaux. pic.twitter.com/UmcbswW8Y0 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 24, 2021

The way Hungary is treating its LGBTQIA+ community is unacceptable. Earlier today several European counterparts and I issued a statement. We said we will keep fighting discrimination against sexual and gender minorities, and take a firm stand on their fundamental rights. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) June 24, 2021

Hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union. That's why, today and every day, we stand for diversity and LGBTI equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect. pic.twitter.com/iBP0j6G4Up — Xavier Bettel (@Xavier_Bettel) June 24, 2021

EU seeks 'clarification' about bill

The law was signed on Wednesday by Hungarian President Janos Ader after Hungary’s parliament passed the bill last week. The law prohibits sharing content on homosexuality or sex reassignment to people under 18 in school sex education programs, films or advertisements. The government says it will protect children, however, critics say it links homosexuality with paedophilia. It will enter into force in 15 days.

The Hungarian PM has already ruled out withdrawing the law and insisted that it does not target homosexuals. But EU leaders have called on von der Leyen’s commission, which watches over the respect of EU laws, to take the government in Budapest to the European Court of Justice over the bill. The commission has already taken the first step in legal action. Brussels sent a letter to Hungary’s justice minister seeking “clarifications, explanation and information” about elements of the bill. It said that some provisions appear to “directly violate the prohibition of discrimination based on sex and on sexual orientation,” and would put homosexuality, sex change and divergence from self-identity “on the same footing as pornography".

(With inputs from AP)

