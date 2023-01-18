Undiscouraged By Police Detention, Greta Thunberg Says Climate Protection Is ‘not A Crime’

In a brief yet bold remark, renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg asserted that protecting the climate is not a “crime,” hours after she was released by the German police on the evening of Tuesday.. Thunberg was detained by the German police after she took part in anti-coal protests in the German hamlet of Lützerath, which faces the threat of being razed to the ground to make way for a giant coal mine.

"Thunberg was only briefly detained. Once (Thunberg’s) identity was established, she was free to go,” Aachen city police spokesperson Max Wilmes told CNN. ”Due to the recognition of her name, police sped up the identification process,” he said, adding that the Swedish activist did not leave the premises, but waited for the other protesters to be released.

After the brief halt, Thunberg resumed her campaign and took to Twitter to write, “Climate protection is not a crime.” “Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening,” she said.

Climate protection is not a crime.#LuetziBleibt #LuetziLebt #KeepItInTheGround #ClimateJustice — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 18, 2023

Thunberg gets detained for second time at coal mine site

According to police spokesman Christof Hüls, Thunberg was detained on Tuesday for the second time at the site after she, along with a group of other activists, broke a police barricade and encroached on a coal pit that was yet to be cordoned off by the authorities.

For over a week now, the village of Lützerath has become a battleground for furious protesters and the German police. Hundreds of activists have been removed by authorities, some that have occupied the region for over two years since residences in the area were abandoned by previous owners by 2017 in order to begin the expansion of the lignite coal mine, Garzweiler.