Unemployed Irish Youth Fails To Find A Job For Two Years; Puts Up His CV On A Billboard

A 24-year-old Irish youth, who has been desperately searching for a job since last two years, has come up with a freakish idea and posted his resume on a billboard. Surprisingly, the "noble idea" of spending £400 (over Rs 40,000) on a billboard could not secure a single call that could offer a decent job to him. According to a report by the United Kingdom-based newspaper, Metro, Chris Harkin, hailing from Northern Ireland graduated from a university in September 2019 and has been looking for a job since last two years. According to Harkin, he had sent out nearly 300 job applications in a week, however, the effort could not secure any positive results.

According to the media reports, he got the "noble idea" while chatting with his sister, who works as a social media manager for an Ireland-based company. While chatting with his sister, she revealed her plan to buy a billboard in order to advertise for her company. It was then he got the noble idea of putting his achievements on a billboard which is located at the main junction of the town. Subsequently, Harkin started working on his idea with his friends. In a conversation with the UK-based media outlet, the desperate youth recalled the difficulties he had to face while securing a billboard and said he had managed to establish his "larger vision" on the poster after facing a lot of hardships.

Irish Man finding job narrates his ordeal of being unemployed

While narrating the ordeal of being an unemployed youth on his YouTube channel, Harkin said he has been desperately looking for a job but after sending resumes to several companies, he lost his patience and decided to put his resume on a billboard. Sharing the video of the billboard, he highlighted the bullet points of his experience and the name of his YouTube channel Pop Culture Shock. While sharing the video of billboard experience, the blogger wrote, "I don't know what the reasoning behind this video was, but if you want to give me a job feel free to email Christopher.harkin@gmail.com and if you can't give me a job you can still subscribe! Thanks to Clear Channel for not refusing this billboard request, because damn I was worried about that."

However, the blogger said he didn't receive any job offer even after putting his achievements on the billboard.

Image: Pixabay