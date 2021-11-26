UNESCO Chief Audrey Azoulay Presents First-ever Global Standard On Ethics Of AI

On Thursday, 25 November, Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), presented the first-ever global standard on the ethics of Artificial Intelligence (AI). UNESCO's member states had adopted the agreement at its General Conference on Tuesday, 23 November, reported Xinhua. The Recommendation on Artificial Intelligence Ethics lays out common ideals and principles to assist in the development of the legal infrastructure needed to enable AI's healthy development.

This Recommendation does not seek to establish a singular definition of AI, because such a definition would need to evolve over time as technological developments occur. Rather, it aspires to address those aspects of AI systems that are of vital ethical importance and have a broad international agreement. Values, principles, and strategic areas are the three primary aspects of the Recommendation. Meanwhile, protecting data, preventing social scoring and mass surveillance, assisting in monitoring and evaluation, and protecting the environment are among the main contents of the Recommendation.

It also emphasises that AI actors should prioritise data, energy, and resource-efficient ways, which will help AI become a more significant tool in the battle against climate change and environmental challenges. Speaking at the press conference in Paris, Azoulay said that the world needs laws for artificial intelligence to be beneficial to humanity and the Recommendation on AI Ethics is a notable response, as reported by UN News. She said that it establishes the first global normative framework while entrusting States with the task of implementing it at the national level. UNESCO will also assist its 193 Member States in implementing the Convention and will ask them to report on their progress and practises on a regular basis, she added.

AI can potentially benefit societies and economies: UNESCO

According to UNESCO, AI can potentially benefit societies and economies in so many ways, but it also comes with risks and challenges. The 2021 International Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Education is scheduled to be held on 7-8 December in China's Qingdao city. At the event, participants will be discussing ways to improve AI governance and innovation networks in order to drive AI towards the common good in education and for humanity, reported Xinhua.

Image: Twitter/@UNESCO_fr