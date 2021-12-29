UNHCR Claims 31 Dead, Several Missing Due To Three Shipwrecks In Aegean Sea

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, at least 31 people died in three different shipwrecks in the Aegean Sea over the course of four days last week. It also stated that an several people are still missing, and the numbers of those are unconfirmed. In a statement released on the official website of UNHCR, it stated that they are deeply distressed by the tragic death toll in Greece’s Aegean Sea. The United Nations claims that more than 160 individuals were saved by Greece's UN refugee agency between December 21st and 24th, with assistance from the navy, air force, merchant and private vessels.

UNHCR's representative in Greece Maria-Clara Martin praised the efforts saying that it is heart-wrenching, knowing that in the absence of safe channels and desperation, refugees and migrants feel compelled to entrust their life to merciless smugglers, according to UNHCR statement. She further stated that more persistence is required to combat people smuggling and to put an end to those who profit from human pain and sorrow. Maria-Clara also said that it is heartbreaking to witness preventable tragedies like these play out again and again, and people should not grow accustomed to seeing dead collected from the sea.

The first shipwreck occurred off the coast of Folegandros island

The first shipwreck occurred off the coast of Folegandros island on December 21, with 13 people saved and three male remains discovered. One survivor told the Hellenic Coast Guard that up to 50 individuals could have been on board the boat that was carrying them without any safety equipment, according to ANI. The second shipwreck occurred north of Antikythera island and claimed the lives of 11 people while rescuing 88 people.

On Christmas Eve, a boat carrying at least 80 passengers collapsed off the coast of Paros, killing 17 people, including a newborn. According to ANI, sixty-three survivors were rescued and transferred to Paros, where local officials and island citizens hurried to provide them with blankets, food and clothing.

2,500 individuals died or went missing

UNHCR claims that almost 2,500 individuals died or went missing at sea in their attempt to reach Europe via the Mediterranean and the northwestern African maritime route from January to the end of November this year. However, they also applaud the efforts of everyone who were involved in delivering survivors to safety.

