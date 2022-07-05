UNHCR, UNICEF & IOM Urge European Countries To Avoid Detention Of Migrant Children

In a briefing paper released on July 5, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), detailed the practice of child immigration detention in European countries and offered a range of alternatives and recommendations to assist countries in ending child detention.

According to the report, detention has a profound and negative impact on child health and well-being, as well as a long-term negative impact on children's cognitive development. Detention is known to exacerbate psychological distress, and children held in detention are at risk of depression and anxiety, as well as violence and abuse, the report added.

"Several countries in Europe have demonstrated that alternatives to detention for children and families can be safe, dignified and cost-effective – we urge all European States to adopt these approaches to protect the rights and well-being of refugee and migrant children," UNHCR’s Regional Director for Europe, Pascale Moreau stated, according to the UN website.

The IOM, UNHCR, and UNICEF found many troubling examples of child detention in their joint review of 38 countries in the European region. It was also discovered that alternatives to detention, such as supported independent living, foster and family-based care, and other child-friendly and child-centred models, are already in place in a number of European countries and provide viable and cost-effective solutions for host countries.

'Detention of children is never in their best interests, is a violation of their rights'

"Children on the move are first and foremost children, regardless of where they are from and why they left their homes. Detention of children is never in their best interests, is a violation of their rights, and must be avoided at all costs," Afshan Khan, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia and Special Coordinator for the Refugee and Migrant Response in Europe, stated, according to the published report.

The three agencies' recommendations include expanding alternatives to detention for children and families, investing in reception conditions and national child protection systems, and improving national data collection and monitoring capacities within states and the European Union.

The report quoted, Ola Henrikson, IOM Regional Director for the EEA, EU, and NATO, as saying, "Family unity and the best interests of the child go hand in hand in the context of persons on the move. We encourage governments to work to replace immigration detention for children and families with community-based programmes, case management and other rights-based alternatives, which have proven highly effective."

