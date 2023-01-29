Unknown Shipwreck Identified As Dutch Fleet That Sank In 1672 Following Surprise Attack

An exceptionally well-preserved shipwreck known as the “unknown wreck off Eastbourne” has been finally identified as 17th-century Dutch warship Klein Hollandia which took part in all of the major engagements in the second Anglo-Dutch war.

Having rested 32 meters (105 feet) underwater on the seabed since 1672, its identity has been verified following extensive examination by archaeologists and scientists.

It appears to be the Klein Hollandia warship, which was built in 1656 and belonged to the Admiralty of Rotterdam, according to evidence acquired by a team of professional and volunteer divers, as well as through archival research and dendrochronological (tree ring) study of the wood samples.

In order to confirm the identity of the wreck, which holds the highest level of protected status, Historic England collaborated with the Netherlands Cultural Heritage Agency and the Nautical Archaeology Society.

In “remarkable condition”

According to reports, it is in "remarkable" condition, and Historic England hopes it will provide a wealth of information about how 17th-century Dutch ships were built and the activities of the warship during its final voyage.

The majority of the wooden hull, cannon, Italian marble tiles, and bits of Italian pottery were among the materials discovered on the seafloor. Petrographic examination (the use of microscopes to examine rock), mineral composition and isotope analysis identified stone as being marble from the quarries of the Apuan Alps, home to some of the finest marble in Italy.

The history

The ship was a component of the squadron that escorted the Smyrna fleet as they made their way from the Mediterranean into the Channel in 1672 en route for the Netherlands. The squadron was attacked in the Isle of Wight by an English squadron headed by Adm Sir Robert Holmes, severely damaging the ship and killing its commander Jan van Nes in the process.

The ship however sank shortly afterwards with English and Dutch sailors on board. This surprise action by the small squadron contributed to the start of the third Anglo-Dutch war.