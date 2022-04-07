US Air Force Flies Cold War-era B-52 Bomber Planes Over Europe As War Rages On In Ukraine

The United States Air Force Command in Europe informed that a pair of American strategic bombers, B-52H Stratofortress flew over Europe. According to the Air Force Command, the nuclear-capable bombers flew over North and Mediterranean Europe. It also added that the aircraft was temporarily based at the British airbase Fairford. The US Air Force has confirmed strategic US bombers B-52H Stratofortress’ flight over Europe. This comes amid heightened tensions over Europe as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered day 43. According to the US military, the B-52H nuclear-capable bombers have worked with fighters from Britain, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Greece and Italy to carry out their tasks in the past.

Earlier last week, the US military had announced that the B-52 bombers were deployed to England two weeks before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The US Air Force had also informed that the bombers were staying active over Europe but with a less "in-your-face" approach. It is noteworthy that US bombers regularly fly over Europe and the Pacific and have more often over sensitive regions near Crimea in recent years. Russian officials have taken note of the activity and have also responded with aerial intercepts that US officials had deemed unsafe.

Russian troops 'completely withdrawn' from Kyiv, confirms the US

Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Wednesday stated that Russian troops have "completely withdrawn" from the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv. The development proved that the Russian military has abandoned its stalled push towards the heart of Ukraine and possibly shifted its aggression to eastern Ukraine, a senior US Defence official told reporters. The retreating troops, comprising about 40,000 soldiers, are now expected to regroup in Belarus and Russia, the official added, as quoted by the New York Times.

The US says Ukraine could 'absolutely win' war against Russia

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Wednesday said, Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved “exactly zero” of his objectives in Ukraine and also failed to capture Kyiv. During the regular press briefing amid Russia Ukraine war, Kirby said that Putin was unable to take the Ukrainian capital, could not topple the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led government in Ukraine and did not “remove Ukraine” as a country. Additionally, the US Department of Defence spokesperson expressed confidence in Ukrainian forces resisting Russian troops for nearly 43 days now and said Kyiv could “absolutely” win the Russia-Ukraine war.

Image: AP