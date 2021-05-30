US Announces Targeted Sanctions On Belarus Over Roman Protasevich's Detention

The United States recently announced that it is drawing up a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government following the arrest of critic Roman Protasevich. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Friday said that the Biden administration would re-impose sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises. The US is also developing additional penalties to target officials in the administration of President Alexander Lukashenko over the forced landing of a Ryanair and the arrest of a dissident journalist, Psaki said.

Further, she informed that the US has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ warning to American citizens urging them to steer clear of Belarus. American pilots have also been issued a notice to “exercise extreme caution” when considering flying in Belarusian airspace. Moreover, Psaki said that the Treasury Department is also crafting an executive order that will “provide the United States increased authorities to impose sanctions on elements of the Lukashenko regime, its support network, and those that support corruption, the abuse of human rights, and attacks on democracy”.

“Belarus’s forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight under false pretenses, traveling between two member states of the European Union, and the subsequent removal and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist, are a direct affront to international norms,” Psaki said during a press briefing.

Int’l reaction over ‘hijacking’

Meanwhile, the forced landing and abdication have set off shockwaves across countries. The EU member states have agreed to cut the bloc’s air links with Belarus and have strongly condemned the “outrageous actions” that endangered aviation safety. US President Joe Biden said that Belarus' forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight and subsequent removal and arrest of Raman Protasevich, a Belarusian journalist travelling abroad are a direct affront to international norms. He welcomed the EU’s call for sanctions against Belarus and instructed his administration to curate options to hold Minsk responsible.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), on the other hand, said that it was “strongly concerned” by the forced landing of Ryanair flight FR4978 in Belarus. The UN aviation agency said that Belarus' actions are in violation of existing treaties. The International Air Transport Association also “strongly” condemned the incident and called for a full investigation by authorities. However, it is imperative to note that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Monday, defended Belarus' use of military jet to divert passenger plane.

Image: AP