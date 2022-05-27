US Army Gen In Europe Says ‘no Need To Send More Ground Troops’ To Sweden, Finland

US general nominated to take over European Command on Thursday said that the Baltic nations Sweden and Finland's push to join NATO won't require adding more US ground forces into the two countries. Gen Christopher Cavoli, head of US Army Europe and Africa, said military exercises and occasional American troop rotations will probably increase but only on eastern flank of Europe. Cavoli expressed concerns about the potential spillover of the Russian Ukraine conflict as two baltic nations Finland and Sweden submitted membership application to defensive alliance NATO.

“The center of gravity of NATO forces has shifted eastward,” Cavoli told the Senate Armed Services Committee during his nomination hearing. “Depending on the outcome of the conflict, we may have to continue that for some time.”

US Army General in Europe was commenting on expansion of the US troops presence from 80,000 to about 102,000. He clarified that the reshuffling had no links with recent move by Finland and Sweden seeking to join NATO. He iterated that Washington has strong military ties with bothnordic nations, and that additional military exercises will likely grow in coming days. Pentagon has recently been assessing its military structure across Europe in the face of Russia’s aggression. US General emphasized that Pentagon will continue to do risk analysis so the us military presence on EU’s eastern flank does not spark a broader conflict with Moscow.

“One must not shy away from activity to stay strong and outline our priorities,” said Cavoli. He added that US also must be careful “not to overdue that and create a problem where there wasn’t one."

US Def Secy ordered 10,500 more military personnel in NATO's eastern flank

Lat week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of approximately 10,500 military personnel in the coming months to replace Army units ordered to the region in advance of, and in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during the Department of Defence regular press briefing. Kirby stressed that these forces are not going to Ukraine, but are there to ensure the defence of NATO countries. These deployment of forces are one to one replacements and will not enter Ukraine, Kirby said. But they will maintain a strong deterrent and defensive posture in the region.

Russian soldiers have intensified the offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, but the recently deployed US Army units “will not go to fight in Ukraine,” reminded Kirby. They are going to support robust defence of the NATO allies.