US Army Sets Up First Permanent Garrison In Poland Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The first permanent garrison has been set up by US Army in Poland, as per TASS news agency. The announcement has been made by Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Tuesday at a ceremony at Camp Kosciuszko in the city of Poznan. Notably, the announcement comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. "The garrison in Poznan is active as of today," Blaszczak said. Further, he added that the country has been pushing for a permanent presence of US troops for years. The US Land Forces V Corps command has been operating from Camp Kosciuszko since 2020, reported TASS news agency.

"Its main task is to coordinate activities and supervise US land forces in Europe and cooperation and synchronization of American forces with NATO troops," said the Polish Defense Ministry in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, US Embassy in Warsaw wrote: "Today was the official appointment of the U.S. Army Garrison Poland, which will be the first permanent US Army garrison in. In his speech, Ambassador Brzezinski emphasized that the USA is committed to Poland and the NATO alliance and that we are united in the face of Russian aggression."

In a separate tweet, the US Embassy in Warsaw wrote: "'Camp Kościuszko' is a milestone in defense co-operation - the first ever Garrison of the US Armed Forces permanently stationed in Poland was named in honor of the hero of both nations, Tadeusz Kościuszko, and its role will be i.a. management of advanced military outposts in Poland."

According to the TASS news report, the new US Army garrison would be the eighth permanent garrison of the US armed forces in Europe. The garrison would also be directing and managing US-forward military outposts in Poland and the unit would also provide infrastructure support to US soldiers. Currently, there have been more than 10,000 US troops stationed in Poland which belong to Area Support Group Poland.

“We appreciate it very much that U.S. troops are on a permanent basis in our country,” “It is very important that the Western world remains united,” said Blaszczak while talking about the US Army Garrison. Further, he added, " This is good news for the security of Poland and of NATO’s eastern flank.”

Poland has been actively helping Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Recently, Poland's president announced to supply of Ukraine with around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets. This would Poland to be the first NATO member to fulfil the Ukrainian government's requests for warplanes. "Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes “within the next few days” and that the rest needed servicing and would be supplied later," said President Andrzej Duda, reported Associated Press.