US Chipmaker Intel Demands $624mn In Interest From European Union Post Antitrust Fine Win

Nearly five months after the US-based chipmaker- Intel convinced the Luxembourg-based General Court to scrap a $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine, it has now sought $623.5million in interest charges from the European Commission. According to a report by The Register, after years of contesting the fine, the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer overturned the penalty in January this year and the court said, "It didn't have to pay". As per the official documents published on Monday, Intel has moved to the European Union General Court for “payment of remuneration and consequential interest for the harm sustained because of the European Commissions' denial to pay its default interest."

Citing the documents filed by Intel, the report claimed that the chip manufacturing company said it owed more than half the value of the fine in interest based on an analysis of the European Central Bank’s refinancing rate. It claimed when the penalty was imposed in 2009, the interest rate was 1.25% and was later increased to 3.5%. In addition, it sought the court to impose additional interest on any late payment of those charges moving forward.

Know more about the Intel Vs European Union case

The European Union had claimed that the electronic chip firm allegedly offered incentives and rebates to its hardware partners. According to the EU, lucrative offers were given to major computer makers, including Dell, HP, and Lenovo in order to promote its x86 processors in their systems instead of another semiconductor giant, Advanced Micro Devices, which is popularly known as AMD. Intel was also accused of making payments to German electronics retailer Media Saturn Holding. The company was also allegedly paid for not selling computers with competitors' components.

Subsequently, a probe was ordered in 2004. It took five years for the investigators to examine the allegations. According to the EU, it had found irregularities between October 2002 and December 2007 and had imposed a fine of €1.05 billion. At that time, it was considered the largest penalty for a semiconductor manufacturer. As per the media report, Intel's anticompetitive conduct thereby resulted in a reduction in consumer choice and in lower incentives to innovate. Since then it had been appealing against the EU on multiple occasions. Currently, the case is going on at the General Court for reconsideration.

Image: AP