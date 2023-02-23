US Condemns 'reprehensible' Srebrenica Genocide Denial By Bosnian Serb Leader

Ambassador of the United States to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Michael Murphy on Wednesday condemned 'reprehensible' Srebrenica genocide denial by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. Taking to the official Twitter handle of the US Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Michael Murphy launched a scathing attack on Dodik for his latest remarks outrightly denying the Srebrenica massacre of Bosnian men on February 21, 1995, during Europe’s worst conflict since World War II. Murphy said that the denial of genocide and war crimes, and glorifying war criminals is "irresponsible and deserves condemnation".

"Genocide took place in Srebrenica in 1995," Murphy said in a video message. "The guilt for the Srebrenica genocide is individual and is borne by those who committed these atrocious acts. But society, political leaders, and institutions have a moral obligation to address the harm done," he furthermore added.

Denial of genocide and war crimes, and the glorification of war criminals are reprehensible and irresponsible. #USAmbBiH



Watch Amb Murphy’s video message ⬇️#SrebrenicaGenocide pic.twitter.com/pWwK2SJpgO — US Embassy Sarajevo (@USEmbassySJJ) February 22, 2023

In July of 1995, troops of the Army of the Republika Srpska, the VRS, invaded the town of Srebrenica, in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina and killed nearly 7,000 Bosniak Muslim men, according to United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. Bosnian Serb forces committed genocide to wipe out the ethnic Bosnian population. More than 8,000 Bosnian men were taken to places of detention, abused, tortured, and then executed. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), the UN's top judicial authority, the International Court of Justice, has recognized the killings by Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic at Srebrenica in 1992-95 Bosnian War as 'genocide' leading up to the ex-Yugoslavia's collapse.

In November 1995, Dayton Accords—a peace agreement brokered by the US and Europe—was signed by Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia, ending the war and the de facto partition. Dayton created the unified Federal State of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). The document outlines a General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dayton ended the conflict among the then-warring parties (Republika Srpska and the Federation) and put a stop to stop to the killings during the worst transatlantic destabilizations and bloodiest war in contemporary Europe.

'Genocide did not happen there. We all know..'

A day earlier, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who won the election on October 2 last year to the presidency of Republika Srpska, one of the two entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, blatantly denied the genocide. Republika Srpska, Bosniak and Croat Federation remain part of Bosnia. President Dodik derided the international overseer of civil and other aspects of the 1995 Dayton agreements that are governing Bosnia to date, as the expensive mechanisms that preserve ethnic interests have clogged the country's progress and a way forward, he says.

“There is no high representative. He is all illegitimate and illegal," Dodik said, according to European western Balkans outlet. "Genocide did not happen there. We all know that, but they keep trying to insist on it violently."

High Representative Christian Schultz used his UN-backed authority to amend the legislation, Dodik emphasised, adding that there will be "better functioning of the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Centre”. Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center is dedicated to the victims of the Bosnian War, the survivors, and their families. Schmidt amended the Law on the Center for the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial and Cemetery for the Victims of the 1995 Genocide, “thereby adjusting a previous High Representative’s decision to facilitate the work of the Memorial Centre” the N1 reported. “The High Representative took note of the limitation imposed by the previous decision on the allocation of donor funds, as well as the estimate of the Memorial Centre’s Governing Board that less than half of the currently deposited funds would be sufficient for burials and headstones”, the statement read.

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on Dodik allegedly for corruption and destabilization efforts. US Department of the Treasury, in a statement last year, noted that sanctions against Dodik are a part of the effort by President Joe Biden's administration to hold accountable individuals who “undermine the stability of the Western Balkans region through corruption and threats to long-standing peace agreements”. Dodik, in recent years, has stepped up efforts to pull the Serb Republic out of Bosnia’s armed forces. He has strengthened calls to seek Republika Srpska's independence from the rest of Bosnia. The Bosnian Serb leader also rejects the authority of the Office of the High Representative.