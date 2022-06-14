US Extends Emergency Measures Against Belarus, Cites Threat To Security & Foreign Policy

US President Joe Biden on Monday, June 13, extended the national emergency with respect to the actions of several members of the Belarusian government and other people who work to "undermine the democratic processes" of Belarus and pose a threat to the US. According to the statement released by the White House, the actions of several members of the Belarusian government and the harmful acts of the Belarusian regime pose an "extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy" of the US. Biden has announced extending the national emergency concerning Belarus beyond June 16, 2022, for another year.

"The actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Belarus and other persons, and the Belarusian regime’s harmful activities and long-standing abuses, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the White House announced in a statement.

The US administration had declared a national emergency concerning Belarus in Executive order 13405 of June 16. In the statement released by the White House, Biden on August 9, 2021, expanded the scope of the national emergency. US President Joe Biden had taken the action after he came across "harmful activities" of the Belarusian regime and "long-standing abuses" to suppress democracy and human rights in Belarus, as per the statement. Apart from these, the US administration has also imposed sanctions against Belarus after Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Lukashenko claims Belarus might need to fight for 'Western Ukraine'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on June 10, said that Western countries could allegedly be preparing an invasion to conquer Western Ukraine, Zerkalo reported. Lukashenko stressed that Belarus might need to fight for Western Ukraine so that "it is not chopped off by the West. According to him, Western nations can come from "Western Ukraine or from somewhere else." The Belarusian President emphasized that the West has not abandoned the goal of aligning the front “so that it passes from Smolensk-Pskov, Smolensk-Bryansk-Kursk and from there to Rostov,” as per Zerkalo's report. Lukashenko emphasised that Belarus has been facing pressure due to geopolitical reasons.

Image: AP