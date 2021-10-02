US, France, UK Concerned Over North Korea’s Missile Tests, To Raise Issue At UNSC Meet

Raising concerns over North Korea's recent missile launches and expansion of military capabilities, France, the United Kingdom and, the United States have decided to discuss the situation at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

While speaking at a press briefing on October 1, the French Ambassador to the United Nations, Nicolas de Riviere, said that the countries were concerned about the successful missile testings conducted by North Korea in the past six months and reiterated the need to raise the issue at the UNSC. Further, the French Ambassador appealed to the US and the UK to hold a meeting over the matter.

"You can see... the request of France, the United Kingdom and the United States," de Riviere said during a press briefing referring to the countries' request to hold a closed meeting at the UN Security Council. "Of course we are very concerned with the situation there. The DPRK [North Korea] continues to proliferate and violate UN Security Council resolutions, which is a grave concern," added Nicolas.

Kim Jong-un wants to mount pressure on Washington and Seoul: Experts

Notably, North Korea had successfully tested a new hypersonic missile on Wednesday in a race to expand its military capabilities. According to experts familiar with the recent developments, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to mount pressure on Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations on its nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, reacting to the successful launch of a hypersonic missile, the French Ambassador to the United Nations has termed the development "a major threat to international peace and security." Nicolas de Riviere said during the press conference, "The DPRK [North Korea] is explaining that this hypersonic test is a success and if this is the case, it's another escalation step."

North Korea reaches out to Seoul to start negotiations

Earlier this week, the defence chiefs of the United States and South Korea met in Seoul and decided to expand bilateral cooperation in order to retaliate against North Korea. According to the joint statement released after the high-level meet, both the diplomats prepared a roadmap to deal with the Pyongyang missile test.

Earlier on September 27, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the two Koreas can take steps toward reconciliation, following which South Korea urged Pyongyang to restore dormant communication hotlines. However, there was no major development reported from either side.

(With inputs from ANI/AP, Image: @NDeRiviere/Twitter/AP)