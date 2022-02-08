US, Germany Mull Deterrence Policy Amid Concerns Over Russia Planning An Attack On Ukraine

As the tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated, several leaders from the world have stepped up their efforts to defuse the standoff. In order to reduce tensions, the French President Emmanuel Macron flew to Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Washington to meet US President Joe Biden to discuss policies amid concerns over Russia planning an attack on Ukraine.

German Chancellor meets US President

At the beginning of his meeting with German Chancellor Scholz, Biden asserted that US and Germany were working to "further deter Russian aggression in Europe." Scholz stated that US and Germany are "closest allies" and they are working jointly for steps that need to be taken. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized, "We are closest allies and we are working intensely together, and this is necessary for doing the steps that we have to do, for instance, fighting against Russian aggression against Ukraine,” according to AP.

French President Emmanuel Macron calls for de-escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron also called for de-escalation as he began talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Macron highlighted the importance of "dialogue" which he stressed is the "only thing that will help" in his views to develop security and stability on the European continent, as per the AP report. He underscored that he is willing to begin "building an effective response." Meanwhile, Putin lauded France's role in developing European security and added that he appreciated Macron's efforts to help in ensuring "an equal security in Europe" and help in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. As per the AP report, Russian President Putin said, "I realize that we share a concern about what’s going on in Europe in the security sphere"

Macron and Biden discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions over call

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his US counterpart Joe Biden over a call on Sunday, 6 February, the White House said in a statement. During the call, the two leaders held talks over ongoing diplomatic efforts in response to Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border. According to the statement released by the White House, the US President and his French counterpart affirmed their support for preserving Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity. The leaders agreed that their teams will continue to remain in touch and consult allies including Ukraine. The efforts of the leaders came as the West has alleged Russia of planning an attack on Ukraine over the military build-up on the border. The allegations of planning military action against Ukraine have been denied by Russia. However, Moscow has demanded that the US and its allies do not allow Ukraine to join NATO. Russia even wants NATO to revoke forces from European Europe.

