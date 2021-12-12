US Launches DisinfoHacks Project To Counter 'Russian Disinformation' Campaign

In an effort to counter the 'Russian disinformation campaign', the US Department of State has launched the DisinfoHacks project in Greece. While announcing the project, the US Ambassador to Greece, Geoggrey Pyatt gave a speech and informed about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Europe for NATO and OSCE ministerial, according to ANI. The ambassador highlighted that the project was designed to support democracy, suppress cyber activity and counter authority behaviour.

Geoggrey Pyatt highlighted that the 'Russian disinformation campaign' is part of Moscow's efforts to defend their aggressive activities and a possible attack on Ukraine, as per the ANI report. Furthermore, he underscored that disinformation has become one of the threats for democracies. Pyatt noted that DisinfoHacks is financed by the US State Department's Global Engagement Center to counter 'Russia's disinformation campaign'.

"This disinformation is part of the Kremlin toolkit to justify aggression and a potential invasion," Geoggrey Pyatt said as per ANI.

The US launches anti-'Russian disinformation' project

For the last few weeks, Ukraine and Western nations including the United States have accused Russia of military buildup on the border with Ukraine. The reports have claimed that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, however, the allegations have been denied by Russia. Russian authorities have claimed that the Western nations have been accusing them to deploy NATO military equipment near the Russian border.

Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that Moscow is not planning an attack on Ukraine. Speaking to Greek TV channel ANT1, Peskov mentioned that they were moving Russian forces within their region, according to ANI. He justified the action and added that they can move their forces whenever they witness US warplanes landing in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden held a video call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on 7 December. Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He urged Putin to de-escalate and return to diplomacy. Biden also highlighted the concerns of the US and its European allies about the increase in deployment of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.

