On his trip to Ireland, US President Joe Biden received a not-so-warm welcome from Irish President Michael Higgins’s dog. On Thursday, as the two world leaders approached Higgins’s residence, the US President had a brief yet funny encounter with the Irish president’s furry friend. The Bernese mountain dog who goes by the name Misneach is known for his funny moments. From not leaving the side of the Irish President to demanding belly rubs from him during an important meeting, the dog is an internet sensation in its own right. Meanwhile, the 80-year-old US President kick-started his trip to Ireland, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

The video of the whole exchange between Biden and Misneach circulated online, leaving the netizens in complete splits. As the US President approached the Irish President’s residence, his dog started barking and backed away from the US President. The netizens had a field trip over the whole saga. “Even the dogs loathe Joe Biden,” one Twitter user quipped on Thursday. After receiving a hostile welcome from Higgins’s dog, Biden tried to reason with the dog, pointed fingers and started speaking to it. However, the dog maintained a safe distance from his newly found archnemesis.

Biden reconnected with his Irish heritage

The Irish President’s famous dog, stole attention multiple times. Two years ago, the furry nibbled Higgins' hand to get his attention, while Higgins was delivering a speech to mark the death of actor Tom Hickey, Daily Mail reported. Biden on the other hand, had a time of his life during his visit to the region. During his visit to Dublin, the US President signed the host’s guest book with an Irish proverb, “Your feet will bring you to where your heart is,” as per the report by Daily Mail. The US President even went on to joke that he never wants to return to his home. A US official even told local reporters that the US President is enjoying his “Irish heritage”.