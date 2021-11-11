US Prez Biden Supports EU Position On Northern Ireland And Britain, Claims Von Der Leyen

United States President Joe Biden has agreed on the need to preserve peace and stability on the island of Northern Ireland, European Union (EU) chief Ursula Von Der Leyen claimed on Wednesday. President Biden also agreed with the bloc over EU position on Boris Johnson's threats to ditch the tortuously negotiated current post-Brexit trade arrangements. Speaking at a presser after the meeting at White House, Von Der Leyen told reporters:

"I think that President Biden and I will share the assessment that it is important for peace and stability in Ireland to keep the withdrawal agreement band to stick to the protocol."

The protocol has managed to "square the difficult circle" that resulted from Brexit. Now, Northern Ireland has access to both markets, which have access to single markets, the EU Chief said in the official press statement. "The situation is a positive one, and we want to do everything we can to cut the red tape... within the protocol," she added. Following Von Der Leyen's presser, the White House released a statement extending support for the "political and economic stability" of Northern Ireland.

We agree that the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol should be implemented.



They are an efficient answer to the difficulties created by Brexit.



Now, Northern Ireland has access to both the EU and UK single markets.



We can flexible. But we need to stick to them. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 10, 2021

EU chief and Biden also discussed matters related to changing graphs of technology and economic forces, which are "shifting." They also expressed their intentions on diversification of supply chains and building up resilience. "The Trade and Tech Council is a step in the right direction," the EU chief wrote on Twitter. Both the leaders touched upon a series of issues including the situation at the border with Belarus, calling it a "hybrid attack... not a migration crisis."

EU accuses Belarus of "state-run trafficking" of human lives

Following the influx of undocumented migrants along the eastern borders of Poland, the European Union on Wednesday accused Belarus of sponsoring "trafficking" of human lives with false promises. A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Steffen Seibert on Wednesday stated that Minsk is engaged in "state-run smuggling and trafficking...100% at the expense of the people who are lured into the country with false promises," the Associated Press reported. EU's accusations come a day after Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lambasted Putin and called him out for orchestrating an attack with a wave of migrants. Meanwhile, German interior minister Horst Seehofer also accused Lukashenko of "using people's fates"- an attack aimed at triggering a political crisis.

Image: AP/@VonderLeyen_Twitter