US Sanctions Russian Operatives, Entities Linked To Aleksey Navalny Poisoning Case

In a recent update to the Russian opposition figure Aleksey Navalny poisoning case, the US Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned Russian operatives and entities linked to the case. Navalny was found poisoned on 24 August, 2020, with a substance identified as a Novichok nerve agent.

Earlier in March 2020, the Treasury Department had sanctioned seven Russian government officials for their involvement in the poisoning of Navalny.

Russia's Novichok nerve agent

It is believed that Russia is the only known country to have used Novichok and the nerve agent is only available to Russian state authorities. The US government assesses that Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) officers used the nerve agent Novichok to poison Navalny, causing him to fall gravely ill on 20 August, last year, while he was traveling back to Moscow after campaigning in Tomsk and Novosibirsk.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement, "Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the US Department of State joined the United Kingdom in imposing additional sanctions on Russia in response to the state-sponsored poisoning of Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny that took place one year ago today."

New sanctions were imposed under the US Chemical and Biological Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) that includes restrictions on the permanent imports of certain Russian firearms.

One year anniversary of Aleksey Navalny's poisoning

The US State Department said, "New and pending permit applications for the permanent importation of firearms and ammunition manufactured or located in Russia will be subject to a policy of denial. Additional Department of Commerce export restrictions on nuclear and missile-related goods and technology pursuant to the Export Control Reform Act of 2018."

Relevant US authorities have designated nine Russian individuals and two Russian entities involved in Navalny's poisoning or Russia's chemical weapons program. In addition, the US Department of State designated two Russian Ministry of Defence scientific laboratories that have engaged in activities to develop Russia's chemical weapons capabilities.

OFAC Director Andrea Gacki said, "Today, on the one year anniversary of Aleksey Navalny's poisoning by Russian government agents, we stand with our ally, the United Kingdom, to again condemn the Kremlin's use of a chemical weapon to target one of Russia's most prominent opposition leaders."

Andrea Gacki added, "Navalny's poisoning was a shocking violation of international norms against the use of chemical weapons and was part of an ongoing campaign to silence voices of dissent in Russia."

