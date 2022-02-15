US Sends 8 More F-15 Fighter Jets To Poland Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tension

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Baszczak suggests that the US has deployed another 8 American F-15 fighter jets in Poland on Monday. The additional fighters will join an unidentified number of F-15s that the US military transported to Poland from the Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the United Kingdom last week.

On Monday, Baszczak announced the deployment of the American fighter jets on Twitter stating that more American F-15 fighters landed at the base in Lask in Poland. He further stated that 8 planes will be added to the ones that arrived in Poland last week. He also shared some photographs of the American planes.

Kolejne amerykańskie myśliwce F15 wylądowały dziś w bazie w Łasku. 8 maszyn dołączy do tych, które przybyły do Polski w zeszłym tygodniu. W ramach misji #NATOAirPolicing dbamy o bezpieczeństwo w regionie. pic.twitter.com/Ni9ZmVlS00 — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 14, 2022

The jets will join Polish and Danish F-16 fighter jets

The jets will join Polish and Danish F-16 fighter jets that are already on a NATO air policing mission. NATO has been hurrying to shore up its defences as Russia amasses some 130,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, raising fears that the Kremlin would launch a military invasion into the former Soviet republic. Moscow is thought to have 100 battalion tactical units stationed near the Ukrainian border, with more on the way, according to the Hill. There are now 84 groups, up from 83 the week before.

The US has stated that Russia can invade Ukraine on any day and in response to Russia's amass, the United States is sending 6,000 troops to Poland, Romania, and Germany, with 4,700 of them going to Poland. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated that the time component for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine looks to be dwindling, which is a fact that gives everyone a cause for concern, according to Fox News.

US Secretary of Defense and Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin will go to Europe in an attempt to prevent Moscow's aggressive behaviour. Kirby announced that the top US defence official will leave for this transatlantic trip today on February 15 to meet with senior military government leaders in Belgium, Poland, and Lithuania.

Poland has agreed to assist Americans fleeing from Ukraine

In the meanwhile, the US has stated that Poland has agreed to assist Americans fleeing from Ukraine as they have asked Americans in the country to leave. As a result, the US Embassy has established a 'Welcome Centre' near border crossing points to help American citizens entering Poland from Ukraine.

Image: @mblaszczak/Twitter