US, UK Demands Release Of People Detained In Belarus; Unrest Continues

Representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom at the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Belarus' human rights record on November 2, Monday said that both the countries have urged Belarus to release "political prisoners" and all the other people who have been detained for their participation in the anti-government demonstrations. The demonstration started 3 months back when Alexander Lukashenko attained a landslide victory due to disputed elections. According to the reports by ANI, a US spokesperson at the UPR said, “Immediately release all political prisoners [in Belarus] and those detained for participation in election-related protests”.

Another spokesperson from the UK said, "Release those arbitrarily detained and investigate all allegations of torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, particularly related to people in detention”. With this, both the countries also urged Minsk to end the "brutal crackdown" on demonstrators and lift the restrictions on independent media and freedom of speech. The Belarusian leader has served 26 years in office and was declared a winner of the elections with 80% votes; however, protestors believe that the ballot was rigged.

Read: UK's First Vegan Butcher Shop Opens In London, Serves ‘meat-free Soysage And Baycon’

Unrest in Belarus continues

Both the European Union and the United States have called the Belarus elections neither free nor fair. Recently, thousands of protestors were seen on the streets of the capital city to demand the resignation of Lukashenko. However, the protestors had to go through a brutal encounter with the police which started using stun grenades to break up the crowds.

Read: Belarus: Over 200 Women Protestors Detained In Minsk As Unrest Continues

According to the reports by PTI, demonstrators carried banners that read, “The people's memory (lasts) longer than a life of a dictatorship" and "Stop torturing your people!”. The crowd shouted, “Go away!”. As per Viasna centre, police detained over 250 people in Minsk and other Belarusian cities. Viasna leader Ales Bialiatski said, “The authorities are trying to close the lid on the boiling Belarusian pot more tightly, but history knows very well what this leads to”.

Read: Thousands Protest In Belarus Amid Continued Crackdown

Also Read: UK Plans For 2nd COVID Lockdown As Scientists Warn Nation Could Witness 4000 Deaths A Day

(Image Credits: AP)