Vaccine Makers Increase Jab Price In EU While Efforts For Full Vaccination Continues

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have increased the prices of their COVID-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts. The supply contract stated that the revised price for the Pfizer jab is $23.15 and the Moderna jab will now cost around $28.50. Previously, the price of the Pfizer shot was 15.50 euros and Moderna cost $25.50 in European Union. On Tuesday, the EU is on the way to hit the target of fully vaccinating at least 70% of its adult population by the end of this summer.

EU says 70% of adults got the first jab, while 57% got both

During a press conference on July 27, European Union (EU) Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that 70% of its adult population received at least the first dose of COVID vaccine, while 57% of the eligible people have received both jabs so far. The statement by the EU Commission President came almost two weeks after she had announced that the 27-nation-bloc reached its target of delivering enough COVID-19 vaccine to cover 70 % of its adult population.

L'UE a tenu parole.



70% des adultes de l'UE ont reçu au moins une dose de vaccin. 57% sont déjà complètement vaccinés.



Mais le variant Delta est très dangereux. Je demande à tous ceux qui le peuvent de se faire vacciner.



Pour votre santé et pour protéger les autres. pic.twitter.com/qfWY7EzS1D — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 27, 2021

President Ursula von der Leyen said during the press conference, "The European Union has kept its word and has delivered. Our target was to protect 70 percent of the adults in the European Union to inoculate at least one dose of vaccine in the month of July. Today, we have achieved this target and 57 percent of adults are already having the full protection of double vaccination. These figures put Europe among the world leaders but we need to keep up the effort."

Meanwhile, the president warned the citizens about the Delta variant that has devastated the country. In order to contain the spread of the COVID pandemic, she appealed to everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest. According to her, the COVID vaccine is the only solution to safeguard one's health or even others' as it may curb the spread of coronavirus infection. She assured the citizens that the European Union will provide a required number of COVID vaccines so that every citizen can build a safeguard against the virus. Earlier, she had set a target of inoculating its entire population by the end of September this year.

