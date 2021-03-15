Vatican Says It Cannot Bless Same-sex Unions, Claims It 'cannot Be Considered Licit'

The Vatican on Monday said that the Catholic Church would not bless same-sex unions, in a statement approved by Pope Francis after the pontiff said in October 2020 documentary that homosexual people “are children of God.” The latest lengthy statement by the Vatican threatens to worsen the rift between the church and most of the LGBTQ+ community. Further explaining the decision, the Holy See referred to homosexuality as a "choice”, suggested it ‘sinful’ and that “cannot be recognized as objectively ordered” to God’s plans. The combative stance is set to anger millions of gay and lesbian Catholics across the globe.

The statement on Monday came after Pope Francis has been frequently lauded for welcoming the LGBTQ+ community not only within the church but also outside. However, he is the one who reportedly approved the note. In a blow for Catholics who had hoped that the Vatican would modernize its approach towards homosexuality especially when several western Europe nations have legalised same-sex marriages.

"It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage, as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex," the statement said before adding that the same-sex couples might receive a blessing if they live according to Church teaching. It further said that the decision “does not preclude the blessings given to individual persons with homosexual inclinations, who manifest the will to live in fidelity to the revealed plans of God as proposed by Church teaching." READ | Vatican defends pope's Iraq trip amid coronavirus surge, calls it 'act of love'

Francis became first pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

The note published on the official website came after Pope Francis became the first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions in comments for a documentary that premiered in October last year. He had sparked joy among the Catholics and demands for clarifications from conservatives considering the official teaching in the Vatican on the issue, the pope had said, “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”