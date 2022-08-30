Vatican Says Pope's Remark On Darya Dugina Concerns Human Values Rather Than Politics

The Vatican has responded to criticism that was directed towards Pope Francis over his comments on Russia's Darya Dugina, who was killed in a car explosion on August 20. 29-year-old Dugina was the political commentator and the daughter of a pro-Kremlin ideologue Alexander Dugin, commonly known as "Vladimir Putin’s brain." Reacting to her death, Francis had called her an "innocent victim of war" which was criticised by the Ukrainian government.

Meanwhile, the Vatican emphasised that the comments made by the Pope on this tragic matter should be interpreted as a voice raised in support of human life and the values associated with it, rather than as an endorsement of any particular political viewpoint.

"As for the large-scale war in Ukraine initiated by the Russian Federation, Pope Francis' interventions are clear and unequivocal in condemning it as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant and sacrilegious," reads the Holy See communiqué, as per the Vatican News.

Pope's statements always intended to promote peace: Vatican

According to the Vatican, the pope's repeated pronouncements calling for an end to the conflict in Ukraine primarily aim to rally pastors and members of the faithful to prayer as well as all people of goodwill to support efforts to restore peace. The Holy See communiqué further added that public debates regarding the political significance of such interventions have emerged despite Francis' statements being intended to promote peace. While addressing the general audience in the Paul VI hall on August 24, the Pope reiterated his plea for peace saying that the war has impacted the lives of so many people across the world.

Ukrainian envoy to Vatican City denounced Pope's remarks

It should be mentioned here that Andrii Yurash, Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican City, had criticised Francis' remarks where he described Dugina as the "innocent victim of war." "Today's speech of the Pope was disappointing and made me think about many things: you can't talk about the aggressor and the victim, the rapist and the raped in the same categories; how can you call one of the ideologues of Russian imperialism an innocent victim? She was killed by the Russians as a sacrificial victim and is now on the shield war [sic]," Yurash wrote on Twitter.

Image: AP