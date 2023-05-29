Venice Grand Canal's Patch Turns Green Near Rialto Bridge, Authorities To Investigate

The Venice Canal's water near the Riolto bridge turned fluorescent green on Sunday morning, said Italy's fire department. Venetian authorities have been investigating the origin of a patch of fluorescent green water that appeared in the famed Grand Canal, reported AP. Taking to Twitter, Veneto regional president Luca Zaia wrote, "This morning a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appeared in the Grand Canal of Venice, reported by some residents near the Rialto Bridge. The prefect has called an urgent meeting with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid."

🟢🟢🟢 Stamattina nel #CanalGrande di #Venezia è apparsa una chiazza di liquido verde fosforescente, segnalata da alcuni residenti all’altezza del Ponte di Rialto.

Il prefetto ha convocato una riunione urgente con le forze di polizia per approfondire l’origine del liquido. pic.twitter.com/te0JVCfodQ May 28, 2023





The authorities have taken samples of the water, reviewed CCTV surveillance tape and asked local gondolier pilots and boat drivers if they saw anything suspicions, before calling an emergency meeting to investigate the cause of the green water, noting that no environmental group had claimed responsibility, said a local prefect spokesperson, reported CNN. The first time when this mysterious green water was witnessed was around 9:30 a.m. CET and after that, it became more vibrant. According to the pictures posted by the Venice official on social media platforms, it can be seen that gondolas, water taxis and water bus boats skim through the emerald substance.

Taking to twitter, Italy’s fire brigade wrote, "A fluorescent patch colored part of the Grand Canal and the lagoon green at #Venezia: samples and technical assistance from #vigilidelfuoco to @arpaveneto operators who are carrying out analyzes to establish the nature of the substance in the water."

Una chiazza fluorescente ha colorato di verde parte del Canal Grande e della laguna a #Venezia: prelievi e assistenza tecnica da parte dei #vigilidelfuoco agli operatori dell’@arpaveneto che stanno conducendo analisi per stabilire la natura della sostanza in acqua#28maggio pic.twitter.com/vgmUeRthKK — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, City Councilman Andrea Pegoraro has blamed environmental activists who have attacked various Italian cultural heritage sites in recent months. It is to be noted that, earlier, a group Ultima Generazione, poured charcoal into the Trevi Fountain in Rome. However, they have admitted that they were not behind it. While talking about the fluorescent green water, the group said, "It wasn’t us," reported CNN.

According to CNN reports, this would not be the first time when Venice’s Grand Canal has experienced a colour alteration. In 1968 Argentine artist Nicolás García Uriburu dyed the waters of the canal green with a fluorescent dye called Fluorescein, during the annual Venice Biennale. The action was taken to bring attention to ecological issues and the relationship between nature and civilisation.