Venice May Fall Under UNESCO's List Of Heritage Site In Danger

Due to the impact of excessive tourism in Venice, UNESCO's World Heritage Committee on Thursday, 22 July 2021, had a discussion on whether to designate Venice and its lagoon environment as an endangered world heritage site. Along with excessive tourism, Venice has also been facing a steady decline in population and poor governance. In June, the World Heritage Centre also alerted the international community to the urgency of Venice's situation. While speaking to AP, the centre’s director, Mechtild Roessler said,

"The designation is not proposed lightly. Its goal is to coalesce an international response to help sites in danger and resolve issues."

The reason behind Venice's current status

In July 2021, the Italian government moved to avoid the designation, re-routing massive cruise ships from the historic centre to an industrial port still within the Venice lagoon. The ships’ passage through the Giudecca Canal, which resumed recently after a long pandemic pause, was cited as a key reason for placing Venice’s status at risk. During a meeting in China, a consortium of conservation groups has strongly urged the World Heritage Committee, to place Venice on the danger list “without delay” so that the historic canal city and its lagoon can get the attention “the site so desperately needs.” The signatories are We Are Here Venice, Citizens for Air, World Wildlife Fund Venice, the National Trust of Italy, and the Italian Bird Protection League. The chief executive director of We are Here Venice, Jane da Mosto said,

"The last-ditch attempts by the national government to show it is seriously trying to address key challenges is encouraging but still far from the total change in approach necessary for effectively managing the site."

Jane da Mosto said her group and others “are prepared to contribute to the radical rethink necessary and to strive to get Venice back on the list promptly," noting that Venice has the potential to be an example for other sites. But she also said that the public, private sector, and civil society need to work better together.

Venice revived tourism after a 15-month pause

Veneto regional officials had submitted a plan in March for relaunching the tourism-dependent city to Rome that called for controlling arrivals of day-trippers, boosting permanent residents, encouraging startups, limiting the stock of private apartment rentals, and gaining control over commercial zoning to protect Venetian artisans. The proposal, submitted in March, aimed to make Venice a “world sustainability capital,” and hoped to tap some of the 222 million euros ($265 million) in EU recovery funds to help hard-hit Italy relaunch from the pandemic.

(With AP inputs)

(IMAGE :AP/PIXABAY)