Venice To Be Added To A List Of World Heritage Sites In Danger? Here's What UNESCO Says

Venice might be placed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site blacklist unless the Italian authorities make efforts to protect the fragile city. The United Nations Cultural Agency has suggested adding Venice to the heritage danger list. After reviewing the situation, the agency informed about its decision in a statement published on July 31.

The city faced “irreversible” damage due to a litany of problems ranging from the effects of climate breakdown to mass tourism. Venice, which was added to the World Heritage Site list in 1987, has been threatened with being blacklisted from the World Heritage list for the second time in a few years, reported the Guardian.

UNESCO to blacklist Venice

In its statement, the UNESCO noted that Italy's progress in addressing the issues has been lacking significantly, and there has been further hindrance due to a lack of overall joint strategic thinking. “The effects of the continuing deterioration due to human intervention, including continuing development, the impacts of climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes to the outstanding universal value of the property," the statement read.

"Moreover, the combined effects of human-induced and natural changes are causing deterioration and damage to built structures and urban areas," it added.

Meanwhile, Venetian authorities have assured that they would thoroughly read the recommendation and speak to the Italian government, “which is the state party with which UNESCO relates”. It is to be noted that UNESCO's recommendation comes even after Italy fulfilled a request to ban cruise ships weighing more than 25,000 tonnes from docking in the lagoon, reported the Guardian.

According to the spokesperson for the Venice mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, “They no longer pass by St Mark’s Square.” The vessels now dock at the industrial port of Marghera. However, UNESCO has come up with an ultimatum for the beautiful city and has asked to tackle it properly.

Tourism in Venice suffered from flooding in 2019 and the pandemic, but visitors have returned in large numbers. Unfortunately, such problems have forced many residents to leave, and even the population in the historic centre dropped below 50,000 last summer, as per the US media report. Remaining residents fear they will become "relics in a museum".