Veteran Politician Michel Barnier Throws In His Hat For French Presidential Elections

Former European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the French presidential election, which is scheduled to take place in 2022. Speaking on TF1 television, he said that he will fight to become the centre-Right candidate and limiting immigration would be his key policy pledge. "In these tough times, I have am determined to be the President of a France that is reconciled, to respect the French and have France respected," he told TF1 television in a live interview. Barnier, who will be taking on incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, claimed that his vast experience in politics will give him an edge over other candidates in the race for the top post. In May, he had also released his memoirs of the turbulent Brexit talks, dropping a hint of his presidential ambitions.

Macron camp is not taking Barnier lightly

On being asked by TF1 TV, why he wanted to challenge Macron, with whom he had worked closely in the Brexit process, Barnier replied that he wanted to change the country. Reaffirming a proposal for a moratorium on immigration, he stressed the need to "restore the authority of the state" and called for a more right wing-tone than the current centrist President. According to the Opinion polls of the country, far-Right leader Marine Le Pen is viewed as Macron's main contendor for the presidency. However, the Macron camp is not taking Barnier lightly and are keeping a close watch on him as he could gather support from the pro-European, centre-Right electorate the President is targeting, reported Evening Standard, a local daily in London.

Barnier's party yet to decide on its candidate

It should be mentioned here that 70-year-old Barnier is a veteran French politician who had served as EU commissioner for the internal market from 2010-2014. He later went on to become the Brexit chief negotiator in 2016. Apart from this, he also held several top political posts including foreign ministry in the 1990s. However, Barnier's Les Republicans (LR) party is yet to decide on its candidate for next April's vote. Meanwhile, spearheading a new centrist party, La La République en Marche (On the Move), Macron came to power in 2017.

Image Credits: AP