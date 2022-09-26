Video Of Italy's PM-elect Giorgia Meloni On 'what We're Fighting For' Goes Viral; Watch

Italy's far-right party Fratelli d’Italia party claimed victory in the snap elections announced after former Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned as a result of the unsuccessful attempt to unite the coalition around his economic policies. This paved way for Giorgia Meloni to become the next prime minister of Italy. Notably, one of her videos is trending on social media, in which she claims specific market forces want to convert citizens into ‘consumer slaves’.

Meloni is Italy’s first women prime minister and the first far-right leader since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Being a right winger, she has been vocal about anti-globalisation, lashing out at the global financial markets, the ‘LGBT lobby’, and other issues. PM-elect Meloni has been accusing particular financial market players of trying to “destroy our identity and our civilisation to turn us into undefined citizens of the world.”

Wow. Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sums it up perfectly. No wonder the elites and establishment don’t want her to succeed. pic.twitter.com/aYdecShaNs — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) September 26, 2022

‘Consumer slaves’

In the viral video on Social Media, she expounds on her position on how there is an attack on the identity of Italians and how the concept of ‘Family’, ‘national identity’, ‘religious identity’ is undermined. Giorgia Meloni said, “This is about what we are doing here today. Why is the family an enemy, why is the family so frightening, there is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy. For those who like us to no longer have an identity, and to simply be perfect consumer slaves.”

‘I must only be a number’

In order to serve their purpose, Meloni said, “they attack national identity, religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as Italian, Woman, Christian, Mother, no. I must be citizen x, gender x, parent 1, parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of the financial speculators. The perfect consumer.” Meloni further added that she will work towards defending the value of the human being and will not relegate them to be just numbers, which is what certain financial market forces want.

Italy PM-elect Meloni highlighted upholding the importance of defending human beings as, “Each one of us have a unique genetic code, which is unrepeatable and like it or not that is sacred. We will defend it. We will defend God, country and family.”

