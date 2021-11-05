Vietnam And France Call For Bolstering Bilateral Ties, Strategic Partnership: Report

On Thursday, November 4, Vietnamese Pham Minh Chinh met with French President Emmanuel Macron and attended a banquet hosted by him. President Macron greeted PM Chinh's formal visit to France during the latter's first trip to Europe as Vietnam's Prime Minister. Macron praised Vietnam's role and position in the region and stated his desire further to bolster the strategic alliance between the two countries, reported VOV WORLD.

The French President expressed his gratitude to Vietnam for providing medical masks to France when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. He also stated that France will deliver an additional 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam through the bilateral channel and 970,000 doses through the COVAX mechanism, bringing the total number of vaccines donated to Vietnam to almost 2 million doses. Meanwhile, PM Chinh also praised France for its assistance with vaccines and medical supplies and expressed the hope that the European country will continue to assist Vietnam with medical supplies and pharmaceutical production technologies for COVID-19 treatment.

Both leaders also agreed to develop annual plans with particular targets to strengthen bilateral ties as 2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France. In addition, the year will also mark the 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership. President Macron stated that France is willing to work with Vietnam to prepare for the 12th decentralised cooperation conference between the two countries, which will be held in Hanoi in 2022. Discussing global and regional problems of mutual interest, Macron stated that ASEAN's significance in France's Indo-Pacific strategy is important, as is preserving security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight, reported the outlet.

PM Chinh hailed France's position in the EU and international arena

The French President also expressed his support for peaceful resolution of issues in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, especially about the East Sea issue. Meanwhile, PM Chinh praised France's position in the European Union and the international arena and encouraged other countries, including France, to fully embrace their roles and responsibilities in promoting regional peace, stability, and development. On PM Chinh's visit to France, the two leaders also agreed to issue a joint statement. PM Chinh also extended an invitation to the French President to visit Vietnam, which Macron gladly accepted, reported VOV WORLD.

Image: AP