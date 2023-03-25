Viewers Criticise Macron For Taking Off 'luxury' Watch During Pension Reform Interview

Social media users have bashed French President Emmanuel Macron after eagle-eyed television viewers saw him removing his “luxury” watch in between the interview broadcasted by the local news channel on Wednesday, reported The Guardian. The interview was about his new pension reform which has faced nationwide criticism. The interview with the news channel was scheduled just one day before more than one million protesters came onto the streets of France against the pension reform. In the new pension reform, the government has increased the retirement age from 62 to 64, as per media reports.

The president’s interview has received a number of accusations of which one was that he was “arrogant and contemptuous” of public concerns. The removal of an expensive watch sparked anger on Friday. Critics have claimed that the worth of the President's watch is €80,000 whereas others have called the watch “luxury”, which was €2,400 or less. The viewers have claimed that this is evidence that Macron has been out of touch with the ordinary French public and “president of the rich”.

French people criticise Emmanuel Macron's pension reform

Amid the row over Pension reform, Élysée Palace representatives have clarified that the french president had removed the watch because it was “clunking on the table” during the 30-minute prime-time interview. Before removing the watch, a clunk was heard about 10 minutes into the interview as Macron rested his forearms on the table, reported the Guardian. After which he placed his hand under the table and when the viewers realised "the watch was missing from his left wrist", as per media reports. The clip has gone viral over the social media platform. One of the Twitter users posted the video of the interview with French President Macron and wrote: "In the middle of his appearance on TV, Macron realised that he was wearing a watch worth 80,000 euros, so he quickly decided to take it off without anyone noticing."

In the middle of his appearance on TV, Macron realized that he was wearing a watch worth 80,000 euros, so he quickly decided to take it off without anyone noticing pic.twitter.com/xIhQh4m7iL — Spriter (@spriter99880) March 23, 2023

Meanwhile, an MP for the radical left La France Insoumise (LFI) party, Farida Amrani said: " The president of the rich has never worn his name so well.”

Further, one of the unnamed yet close aid to Macron shared that the president often wore it for more than a year and a half. Further, he added, " You can see it on his Instagram account and in the official photograph by Soazig de la Moissonnière for example … he has also worn it for other events including the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and during his state visit to Washington last December.”