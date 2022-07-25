Viktor Orban Attacks 'race Mixing' In Hungary, Calls It 'ideological Trick' By The Left

Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban has lashed out against the mixing of European and non-European races in a speech that immediately drew outrage from opposition parties and European leaders. Speaking in the Romanian town of Băile Tușnad on Sunday, he made frequent nods to the “great replacement” conspiracy theory which states a plot to dilute the white populations in US and Europe by immigration. It is pertinent to note that Orban and his Fidesz party have been reiterating anti-immigration rhetoric ever since Europe was hit by the migration crisis back in 2015.

“We [Hungarians] are not a mixed race … and we do not want to become a mixed race,” said Orbán on Saturday. He added that countries where European and non-Europeans mingle were “no longer nations”.

"It is an ideological trick of the internationalist left to say the European population is already mixed race," he later said, as reported by The Guardian.

His comments soon sparked outrage from opposition leaders. "Your skin colour may be different, you may come from Europe or beyond, but you are one of us, and we are proud of you. Diversity strengthens the nation, it doesn’t weaken it," wrote Katalin Cseh, an MEP from the opposition Momentum party supporting the immigrants. She said that she was appalled by Orban's remarks.

Her stance was echoed by Romanian leaders too. Romanian MEP Alin Mituța said, “Speaking about race or ethnic ‘purity’, especially in such a mixed region such as central and eastern Europe, is purely delusional and dangerous. And so is Mr Orban.”

'What we are doing is prolonging the war'

In his speech, Viktor Orban also positioned himself as Russia’s closest ally inside the European Union. He blamed the west’s support for Ukraine as the main reason for the ongoing war. “The more modern weapons NATO gives the Ukrainians, the more the Russians will push the frontline forward … What we are doing is prolonging the war,” said Orbán. He went a further step, predicting the decline of the west and prophesying a “decade of peril, uncertainty and war.”

Orban touted that job of the west was not to expect Ukraine to win the war but to mediate a peace deal. He suggested the western states not be on Ukraine or Russia’s side but try and establish peace. In Romania, Orban also lambasted the European Union saying that its policy of sanctioning Russia has failed.

(File Image: AP)