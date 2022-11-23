Viktor Orban's 'revisionist' Scarf Showing Parts Of Ukraine As Hungarian Sparks Anger

Russian President Vladimir Putin's steadfast ally Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, sparked a massive backlash among his European allies Tuesday as he wore a scarf that depicted Ukrainian territories and some other EU nations as Hungary. Orban, the authoritarian-styled leader who inclines with Moscow, wore the scarf that turned many heads to a football match. It apparently represented the map of “Greater Hungary“ that included the territories that are now independent and are a part of the neighbouring EU states of Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia, and Ukraine.

Unapologetic Orban hit back at European nations for the outpouring of anger as he tweeted hours later: “Soccer is not politics. Do not read things into it that are not there."

Ukraine was among the first countries to call out against Orban's scarf which they said was promoting "revisionism ideas." Condemning the design of the scarf the Hungarian premier chose to wear to the soccer match, Ukrainian ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said that it "does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not comply with the principles of European policy.”

Ukrainian politicians demanded a formal apology from Hungary and questioned the Hungarian claims on Ukrainian territory. Kyiv's lawmakers asked for a formal explanation from Budapest about what exactly Orban's "political" scarf conveyed at the sports match. Orban in a tweet replied, “The Hungarian national team belongs to all Hungarians, wherever they live!” Orban referred to the ethnic Hungarian population residing in Ukraine and other European territories.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban seen at a ⚽️match in scarf showing "Great Hungary" that included parts of current Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia, Ukraine.



After criticism he said football isn't politics - it is.

Unfriendly & unsafe gesture - step towards turning into modern 🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/o6svgTEy5M — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 22, 2022

Hungary, Ukraine, and a longstanding diplomatic row

Hungary and Ukraine have been indulged in a diplomatic row since 2017 over the curbs on the rights of ethnic Hungarians living on the Ukrainian territories. Budapest accuses Ukraine of adopting a vile anti-minority policy to eliminate the ethnic Hungarian population, a claim also hurled by its ally Moscow that accuses Kyiv of "genocide" against the ethnic Russian-speaking population in the eastern Donbass region. Putin had also used this explanation as a justification for Russia's military intervention in neighbouring Ukraine.

The Hungarian government, during the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, had also adopted a stern anti-Kyiv tone having clarified that it will very much limit the Hungarian government’s ability to provide any kind of support to the country contrary to the approach of the EU member nations. Hungarian interest is clearly to maintain a pragmatic, normal relationship with Russia based on mutual respect, Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Szijjártó asserted at a briefing.

The feud between the two countries worsened after Ukraine’s parliament in 2017 adopted the law “On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language,” which Budapest asserted was implemented to trample on the rights of the Transcarpathian ethnic minority, the Hungarian language, and culture. An estimated 140,000 Hungarians reside in Ukraine, most of whom are concentrated in the Transcarpathia region.