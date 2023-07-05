Burning banlieues of France are now simmering. The temprature, so to say, is coming down, albeit gradually. Today, President Emmanuel Macron announced that the "peak" of the rioting that had engulfed France in the past week has passed. He emphasized the need to restore lasting peace and uphold the republican order. His remarks came as he met with approximately 250 mayors from cities that were targeted during the violent protests, as per a report from Politico.

The unrest erupted following the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by a police officer, intensifying existing tensions between the minorities and law enforcement authorities. Accusations of police brutality and racial discrimination further fueled the anger and frustration of the violent demonstrators.

On Monday, 72 arrests were made

Throughout the past week, rioters have engaged in looting, targeted public buildings such as schools, police stations, and libraries, and even attacked the home of a mayor and his family. However, recent developments suggest a decline in the intensity of the riots. Overnight on Monday, the number of arrests significantly decreased to 72, compared to the previous weekend.

To show his support for the police force, President Macron paid an unexpected visit to police buildings in Paris on Monday evening. During the visit, he acknowledged that the upcoming days, specifically July 13 and 14, which coincide with France's national holiday, will serve as a test for maintaining order. The president urged the police officers to remain vigilant and prepared.

In response to the damage caused during the riots, President Macron announced the implementation of "emergency legislation" aimed at expediting the reconstruction of public infrastructure. The government's focus will be on repairing the facilities that have been adversely affected by the recent events following the tragic death of Nahel M.

While the passing of the peak of the riots offers a glimmer of hope, France remains at a critical juncture. The government's ability to restore order and address the grievances of the demonstrators will be pivotal in shaping the nation's future trajectory and resolving the longstanding issues at hand. As the country approaches its national holiday, all eyes will be on France to observe how events unfold and whether the efforts to restore peace will prevail in the face of lingering tensions.

2005 redux?

Riots are not rare in France. However, the roots of most of these riots are quite different. The reason behind the gilets jaunes movement were not the same as the recent protests against pension reforms, and these two, certainly had very little in common with the 1968 protests in France.

The 2005 French protests most closely resemble the current chaos. The 2005 France riots, also known as the French suburban riots or the autumn unrest, were a series of widespread civil disturbances that took place in various suburbs and cities across France, predominantly in low-income neighborhoods with high immigrant populations. The riots erupted in October 2005 and lasted for several weeks, marking one of the most significant social crises in recent French history.

The immediate trigger for the riots was the accidental deaths of two teenagers, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, who were electrocuted while attempting to flee from police in the Parisian suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois. Their deaths ignited long-standing frustrations and resentment among residents, who saw the incident as emblematic of systemic injustices and police brutality targeting their communities.

The initial protests following the teenagers' deaths quickly escalated into widespread violence, with rioters engaging in acts of arson, looting, and clashes with the police. The unrest spread rapidly to other suburban areas, including Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse, and Strasbourg, as well as parts of Paris itself. The riots involved primarily young people, many of whom were second- or third-generation immigrants from North and West Africa.

The French government, under President Jacques Chirac and Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin, initially struggled to respond effectively to the crisis. Their attempts to downplay the significance of the riots and impose strict law enforcement measures further exacerbated tensions and fueled the anger of the rioters. As the violence continued, the government eventually declared a state of emergency, deploying thousands of police officers and military forces to restore order.

The 2005 France riots brought the issue of social inequality and discrimination to the forefront of public debate, prompting a national soul-searching about the state of French society and its treatment of immigrant communities. The unrest exposed deep-seated problems of unemployment, de-facto segregation, and most importantly, the failure of integration policies in France's urban areas. The riots, unintentionally, may end up helping Le Pen.