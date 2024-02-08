Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: Swedish Influencer Shocks Internet, Flaunts Her Frozen Hair in -30°C

A Swedish social media influencer is going viral for a video in which she showcased how the daily lives of people are being impacted due to the Cold Wave.

Digital Desk
Swedish influencer Elvira Lundgren flaunts her Frozen hair
Swedish influencer Elvira Lundgren flaunts her Frozen hair | Image:Instagram - @exploring.human
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Stockholm - As the Nordic nations of Sweden and Finland reported the coldest temperature in recent years, a Swedish social media influencer is going viral for a video in which she showcased how the daily lives of the people are being impacted due to the treacherous conditions. The Swedish social media influencer named Elvira Lundgren almost froze the internet by flaunting her frozen hair. The video became viral days after the thermometers in Finland and Sweden plunged to lower than -40 degrees Celsius in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Temperatures have reached -30°C and I just had to do a little experiment…,” Lundgren wrote on Instagram. In the viral video, the Swedish influencer's hair can be seen completely Frozen and appears like a glistening ice crown as she steps outside when the mercury is at -30°C. The video left the netizens completely shocked and has managed to garner over 100,000 likes on the social media platform. "Did she get sick the next day? No gloves, no hat for so long at -30 😢" a user commented on the post. “It's a serious way of getting short hair 😬😬😬” another user exclaimed.

The Nordic remains frozen 

According to Euro News, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the two Scandinavian countries reported the coldest temperatures of this winter so far. “It’s the coldest temperature we have had so far this winter, and it will continue to be quite cold in the north,” SVT meteorologist Nils Holmqvist said as the mercury hit -40°C.  In Kvikkjokk-Årrenjarka, in Swedish Lapland, the temperature dropped to -43.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This made it the lowest January temperature the country recorded in 25 years. The freezing temperatures followed a warmer-than-average autumn in much of Europe, which came in the context of 2023, making Sweden witness the warmest year on record. Amid the cold wave, train operators said rail traffic in the Arctic north also suffered significant problems.  

Published January 12th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

