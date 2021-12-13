In a bid to mitigate his financial troubles, Russian President Vladimir Putin had driven taxis after the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1991. Explaining his monetary hardships in a documentary named Russia, Recent History, Putin also lamented the break-up, describing it as the "collapse of historical Russia." The documentary was aired on Sunday.

As reported by BBC, the lack of income triggered by the fall of the USSR forced many Russians to seek alternative ways to steady their earnings. Although Putin has not been a big fan of the disintegration, personal difficulties like the ones described by the Kremlin head are new, which he finds "very unpleasant to talk about." Putin is also known to be a former Soviet Security Agency, KGB, agent, which he claims to have quit after the August 1991 coup against Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

"Sometimes I had to earn extra money. I mean extra money by car, as a private driver. It's unpleasant to talk about, to be honest, but unfortunately, that was the case," Russian President Vladimir Putin said, as quoted by BBC.

What kind of vehicle is that? I'm looking at the emblem on the headrest.



Putin reveals he doubled as a TAXI DRIVER in the 1990s, when he found himself in a financial predicament



Admitting he didn’t like “talking about it,” the president shared the previously unknown details in pic.twitter.com/HzUpiG5hDE — 💫Queen of Seventeen 1️⃣7️⃣🥃❤️🇺🇲✝️ (@AreYouAwaQe) December 12, 2021

Recalling his sentimental attachment towards the USSR, Putin said that "It was a disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union." Putin's assertions come in the wake of rising tensions along the Ukraine border, which is a former Soviet nation. It is to be noted that Russia has deployed over 90,000 troops sparking speculations of invasion in recent weeks.

The war-like situation in Ukraine border looks like 'genocide'

As tension continues to escalate along the Donbas region, Russia has been maintaining its hostile rhetoric by comparing the warzone along the eastern borders of Ukraine to the aftermath of 'genocide'. Furthermore, what the Russian President termed 'Russophobia' is the first step towards deepening the ongoing crisis. His assertions come after he was called on by US President Joe Biden to "return to diplomacy" over the escalating tension along the Ukraine border.

"We see and know what is happening in Donbas. It certainly looks like genocide," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, as quoted by BBC.

However, Russian has repeatedly rebuffed such claims, saying that the accusations were a result of the US' "alarmist" nature. Meanwhile, the US has also warned Russia of stringent economic measures in case of aggression against Kyiv. On the other hand, during the high-profile 'secure' meeting with Biden on Tuesday, Putin has demanded "guarantees" against the expansion of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) expansion to areas close to Russia.

(Image: AP/Unsplash (representative)