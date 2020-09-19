European Commission Chief Mourns Death Of Justice Ginsburg, Calls Her 'remarkable Person'

Following the demise of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences and said that the ‘world has lost a truly remarkable person’. Ginsburg was a feminist political figure who passed away on September 18 at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. While taking to Twitter, von der Leyen said that Ginsburg ‘proved that women belong in all places of power’ and added that her ‘legacy will continue to be an inspiration’.

The USA and the whole world have lost a truly remarkable person and pioneer for women’s rights, law and justice. She proved that women belong in all places of power where decisions are made.



Rest in peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Your legacy will continue to be an inspiration. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 19, 2020

READ: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Demise: Trump Mourns Death Of SC Judge Calls, Her 'Titan Of The Law'

READ: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Demise: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Loss Of US Supreme Court Justice

Justice Ginsburg’s demise

Justice Ginsburg had been a champion for equal rights, and she was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court after she was appointed by former US President Bill Clinton in 1993. She replaced the retiring Justice Byron White. She was the longest-serving Jewish Justice of the US Supreme Court and her sudden death left several people in shock.

The 87-year old Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States died just ahead of the 2020 US Polls. According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington DC in the presence of her family. As per international media reports, just before she took her last breath, Justice Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the new president has been elected.

Justice Ginsburg believed that woman belonged to places where decisions are made and was a women's rights advocate. Speaking about abortion rights she once said that 'the government has no business making that choice for a woman' during an interview with the New York Times. Ginsburg strongly opposed gender-based discrimination and her decisions reflected her opinion. She was the 4th oldest Justice to serve the United States Supreme Court.

READ: Hollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of US SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Call Her ‘one Of One’

READ: Hundreds Gather At Supreme Court To Mourn Ginsburg's Death