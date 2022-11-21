Want To Be Paid For Where You Live? This Small Italy Town Is Offering $30,000 To Residents

While it may be a fantasy for some people to get paid for inhabiting a scenic location, a town situated in the heart of Italy has brought the dream to life. According to CNN, Presicce, a small hamlet known as the “city of green gold” for its sprawling olive groves, is offering people €30,000 (Roughly $30,000) to purchase a house and lead a life there.

Presicce is located in Italy’s Puglia, a region popularly known for its crystal blue coastline and greenery. Presicce has rolled out the attractive offer to tackle its dwindling populace, a problem that many Italian locations experience. Previously, similar offers have been made by regions like Calabria, Sardinia and Santo Stefano di Sessanio, which have welcomed residents with $33,000, $15,000, and $52,500, respectively.

“There are many empty homes in the historical center built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents,” Presicce councilor Alfredo Palese told CNN. “It is a pity witnessing how our old districts full of history, wonderful architecture and art are slowly emptying,” Palese added.

What does the deal encompass?

To be eligible for the lucrative deal, one must buy a house and reside in Presicce. The abandoned properties up for sale must have been constructed before the year 1991, and the funds will be divided for purchasing and renovating the residence. "We will be offering up to 30,000 euros to people willing to move here and buy one of these abandoned dwellings. The total funding will be split in two: it will go partly into buying an old home and partly into restyling it, if needed,” Palese clarified.

Living in Presicce is not an opportunity to miss, thanks to the pristine waters and sparkling white powder beaches the locale offers. The town’s beauty has been captured in the British track Walking on Sunshine, with a special focus on its churches and palazzos.

Image: Twitter