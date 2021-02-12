'Wasn't Scared To Die': 116-year-old French Nun Beat COVID, Spanish Flu & Both World Wars

Just a few weeks ahead of her birthday, Europe’s oldest person, a nun born in 1904 who lived through 2 world wars and the Spanish flu, miraculously survived COVID-19. Sister André from Toulon, aged 116, contracted the coronavirus and showed no symptoms, a communications director at the Sainte Catherine Labouré nursing home in southern France, David Tavella told CNN affiliate BFMTV. The nun, who lived at the above-mentioned nursing home, tested positive for COVID-19 on January 16. "I didn't know I had it," André said in a live-streamed address, referenced by ANI. “No, I wasn't scared because I wasn't scared of dying,” further, she added.

French nun, after her test, was isolated from the fellow residents at the nursing home in Toulouse and was allowed to join her community for birthday celebrations after she tested negative and fully recovered. She was categorized as a ‘high risk’ patient and was among the most vulnerable population. Meanwhile, the spokesman for the retirement home, Tavella called the former Spanish flu survivor’s recovery a ‘miracle’ and told Var Matin newspaper that the woman had been extremely lucky. “As today is her birthday, her meal will have all her favourites—foie gras, baked Alaska, and a glass of red wine. She drinks a glass of wine every lunchtime," Tavella was quoted saying by ANI.

Nun participates in video mass

Furthermore, he informed that the visitors were not allowed at the centre, and her family and friends, mayor, and others participated in a video mass. “Sister Andre's birthday is taking place at a good time— it couldn't be a better time, because it will mark the beginning of big festivities that will be organized around this relaxing of our restrictions,” the spokesman said. Earlier, similarly, UK World War II veteran Tom Moore was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. However, Moore passed away after battling the disease for several days. Captain Moore had shot to fame for his £33 million fundraisers for UK's National Health Service amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

[Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon with David Tavella. Credit: AP]

[Sister Andre talks on a video call in Toulon. Credit: AP]

(Image Credit: AP)