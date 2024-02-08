English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

WATCH | Divers Free 5 People Trapped in Flooded Cave in Slovenia After Heavy Rain

A successful rescue operation was carried out to liberate 5 individuals who had been trapped in a cave in Slovenia for over two days due to rising water levels.

Manasvi Asthana
Slovenian rescuers free five trapped deep inside flooded cave.
Slovenian rescuers free five trapped deep inside flooded cave. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

According to reports from local media, a successful rescue operation was carried out to liberate five individuals who had been trapped in a cave in Slovenia for over two days due to rising water levels. Walter Zakrajsek, the head of the Cave Rescue Service, explained to the STA news agency that the operation became feasible as water levels inside the cave receded.

Rescue operation

The rescue mission, led by a team of six divers, was successfully concluded around mid-afternoon after hours of dedicated efforts. The operation's success was made possible by the subsiding water levels within the cave, allowing the trapped individuals to be safely brought out.

What lead to the trapping?

The unfortunate incident occurred when a family of three adults and their two guides entered the Krizna Jama cave in south-western Slovenia on a Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall led to swift subterranean water rise, resulting in their entrapment. The group remained stranded until the water levels receded by Monday.

Location and means of extraction

The trapped individuals were situated in a dry area approximately 2km inside the cave. The rescue team utilized a small boat to bring them out to safety, ensuring their successful extraction from the challenging environment.

Advertisement

Challenging conditions faced by the trapped individuals

Inside the cave, the water temperature was recorded at 6°C (42°F), accompanied by very low visibility. Despite spending two nights within the cave, rescuers reported that all five individuals were in good condition.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, divers provided essential provisions such as a heated tent, food and clothing.

Slovenia boasts an extensive network of caves, numbering over 14,000. Krizna Jama, where the incident unfolded, holds the distinction of being the fourth-largest known underground ecosystem globally. Access to the 8km (five-mile) cave system, featuring a series of emerald-colored underground lakes, is exclusive to boats, rafts and guided tours.

Advertisement

The incident highlights the challenges and complexities involved in cave exploration and rescue operations in such environments.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World17 minutes ago

  2. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Alibaba bolsters share buyback as revenue falls short of expectations

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement