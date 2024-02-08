Advertisement

According to reports from local media, a successful rescue operation was carried out to liberate five individuals who had been trapped in a cave in Slovenia for over two days due to rising water levels. Walter Zakrajsek, the head of the Cave Rescue Service, explained to the STA news agency that the operation became feasible as water levels inside the cave receded.

Rescue operation

The rescue mission, led by a team of six divers, was successfully concluded around mid-afternoon after hours of dedicated efforts. The operation's success was made possible by the subsiding water levels within the cave, allowing the trapped individuals to be safely brought out.

What lead to the trapping?

The unfortunate incident occurred when a family of three adults and their two guides entered the Krizna Jama cave in south-western Slovenia on a Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall led to swift subterranean water rise, resulting in their entrapment. The group remained stranded until the water levels receded by Monday.

Slovenian rescuers evacuated five people trapped deep inside a flooded underground cave since Saturday, according to the head of the rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/Lf3pKhYZTE — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 9, 2024

Location and means of extraction

The trapped individuals were situated in a dry area approximately 2km inside the cave. The rescue team utilized a small boat to bring them out to safety, ensuring their successful extraction from the challenging environment.

Challenging conditions faced by the trapped individuals

Inside the cave, the water temperature was recorded at 6°C (42°F), accompanied by very low visibility. Despite spending two nights within the cave, rescuers reported that all five individuals were in good condition.

Over the weekend, divers provided essential provisions such as a heated tent, food and clothing.

Slovenia boasts an extensive network of caves, numbering over 14,000. Krizna Jama, where the incident unfolded, holds the distinction of being the fourth-largest known underground ecosystem globally. Access to the 8km (five-mile) cave system, featuring a series of emerald-colored underground lakes, is exclusive to boats, rafts and guided tours.

The incident highlights the challenges and complexities involved in cave exploration and rescue operations in such environments.