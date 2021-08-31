Watch: Hailstorm Disrupts Dolce And Gabbana Alta Sartoria Fashion Show In Venice

Celebrities and designers had to run for cover as a violent hailstorm hit the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy on Monday. However, the stunning models smartly graced the ramp as the hailstone downpour continued. Videos from the sparkling event on the internet spread like wildfire after several influencers and other A-list attendees uploaded snips. Sneak a peek:

A live stream of the event by Instagram handle Diet Prada went viral after it showed the chaos at the Alta Sartoria runway. The video displayed the confident models keeping their cool and completing the show while the guests reached for their umbrellas and cushions to protect themselves from the marble-sized hailstones. The video also showed the dark grey sky that indicates an elongated period of bad weather. Take a look:

As per reports, several A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian were present at the event in Venice. The celebs flocked to the Italian city just days ahead of the world-famous Venice Film Festival starting from September 2. The stars made to the high-profile fashion event across the lake after it was shifted due to bad weather from its previous destination an hour before the runway opened, Vogue reported. However, did not seem to be of much help.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana walked the ramp during the hailstorm with their hands covering their heads. However, it was a huge boost to the models who set the ramp on fire with their courageous walk. The brand took to their Instagram to praise their models, who finished the show without missing a beat.

Leni Klum debuts at Dolce & Gabbana

Supermodel Heidi Klum's 17-year-old daughter made her debut at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion show. She was snapped wearing an aqua blue balloon off-shoulder dress with a giant neckpiece and a blingy tiara. Additionally, Jennifer Lopez also graced the event wearing a pair of floral pants and a crop top. She completed the look with a turquoise blue cape and a tiara. Meanwhile, fashion icon Kourtney Kardashian appeared in a little black bodycon dress, she was accompanied by Travis Baker.

(Image Credits: @Dolce& Gabbana/Instagram)