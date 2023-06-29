Watch: Hundreds Of Drones Create Stunning Formation To Mark Wine Festival In France

The Bordeaux Wine Festival in France which concluded on June 25 witnessed a spectacular drone show, videos of which have gone viral on social media. On the evening of June 23 and 24, hundreds of drones took to the sky to perform an impressive aerial ballet, dazzling spectators who had gathered to watch the show on the banks of the Garonne. One such video showed the drones, creating stunning shapes in the sky, including a stemmed glass and bottle of red wine.

The video shared on Twitter shows a glass and a wine bottle being formed in a unique way. The bottle tilts to fill the glass with a stunning display of artwork and technology coming together. A Twitter account called Figen shared the video and wrote, ''Drones used in the Wine Festival celebrations illuminated the night. France, Bordeaux.''

Drones used in the Wine Festival celebrations illuminated the night.

France, Bordeauxpic.twitter.com/wAAnUo4sk7 — Figen (@TheFigen_) June 26, 2023

Twitter users mesmerised

Internet users were left mesmerised after watching stunning drone formations. One user wrote, ''Who needs fireworks when you have drones with a taste for wine? It was a breathtaking fusion of artistry and technology, reminding us that even the noblest of traditions can embrace the wonders of the digital age.''

Who needs fireworks when you have drones with a taste for wine?



It was a breathtaking fusion of artistry and technology, reminding us that even the noblest of traditions can embrace the wonders of the digital age. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) June 27, 2023

Another user said, ''Drones take graphic design and marketing to another level!'' A third said, ''Terrific! What an interesting use of technology in marketing!''

Drones take graphic design and marketing to another level! — Natasha✨ (@Rawls_Natasha) June 27, 2023

Terrific! What an interesting use of technology in marketing! — Sunny Longordo (@SunnyRLongordo) June 27, 2023

Bordeaux Wine Festival

The Bordeaux Wine Festival is an annual event held in Bordeaux, France, to celebrate the region's renowned wine production. It is one of the most significant wine festivals in the world and attracts wine enthusiasts, professionals, and tourists from around the globe.

According to the Bordeaux Tourism website, the annual wine festival in Bordeaux and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region was conducted from June 22-25. During the 4-day festival, visitors discover the great diversity of wines from Bordeaux and its region through a wide range of events.

This year, 400 drones illuminated the skies of Bordeaux during two evening shows and were operated by the French company Dronisos.