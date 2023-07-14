WATCH: Indian Air Force's Rafales Roar In French Skies During Bastille Day Flypast

The Bastille Day flypast in France witnessed Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets adorning the sky over Paris on Friday. It served as a remarkable moment reflecting close-cooperation ties between New Delhi and Paris, which was witnessed across the world.

Earlier to Rafale jets show, a flypast in the colours of the French national flag was spotted in the sky of Paris at the Bastille Day parade. This day is celebrated as French National Day and occupies a special corner in French consciousness as it marks the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and France's First Lady Brigitte Macron, among other dignitaries from India-France territories. During the celebrations, French President Macron called India a 'strategic partner' and a 'giant in the world's history.'

"A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade," added Macron.

Historic 2016 Rafale deal

In 2016, both nations brokered a Rs 59,000 crore deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets, which came equipped with the latest weapon system and India-specific requirements. In December 2022, the 36th fighter jet arrived in India, to refurbish India's armed forces. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Forces said, "The pack is complete. The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick en route sip from a UAE Air Force tanker."

As India continues to embark on modernising the armed forces, the Defence Acquisition Council, India's top procurement body, on Thursday (July 13) has further approved proposals for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets including 22 Rafale Ms and four twin-seater trainer versions along with three additional Scorpene class submarines for the Indian Navy.