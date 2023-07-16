Watch: 'Jai Ho' Song Played Twice At Banquet Hosted For PM Modi In France

During his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday. The dinner was regarded as special for several reasons. It was held on the national day of France on July 14, which is also known as Bastille Day.

This was also the first time a banquet dinner was hosted at the Louvre Museum since 1953 when Queen Elizabeth II was invited. Amid this, a video of the popular song "Jai Ho" being played at the banquet dinner is going viral on the internet and the two leaders are seen enjoying the performance thoroughly.

In the video, a band is seen singing the Oscar-winning song by AR Rahman as Mr Macron and PM Modi watch the performance. Both of them are seen enjoying the song and also sharing smiles in between. In fact, the French President is seen thumping the table as he enjoys the beats of the songs, Several people present at the venue are seen appreciating the performance. As per ANI, the song was played twice at the dinner.

PM Modi was personally welcomed by Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the museum. While making a brief speech at the dinner, PM Modi emphasised the strong bond and shared values between India and France. Notably, the event at the Louvre Museum in Paris was closed to the public for the occasion, however, the banquet provided a unique opportunity for the guests to enjoy a private viewing of several renowned artworks.

The banquet dinner for PM Modi included several notable elements such as the menu, which featured the colours of the Indian tricolour. Additionally, the menu was beautifully crafted that offered a specially curated spread of vegetarian delicacies. These elements added a unique touch to the evening's dining experience.

PM Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude towards President Macron on the social media platform and has cherished his visit to France. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "India and France…a bond that transcends time, echoing in our shared values and kindling our collective dreams. I will always cherish my recent visit to France. Thank you, my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron. "