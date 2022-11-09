Watch: Massive 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Rimini’s Coast In Italy; No Casualties Reported

On Wednesday, a 5.7 magnitude of earthquake struck Italy, said the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). According to the Sputnik report, the quake occurred around 7:07 in the morning (local time). At a depth of 10 kilometers, the epicenter was situated 64 kilometers east of the city of Rimini.

Besides Rome, the tremors were experienced throughout the northern part of Italy, including Bologna and Romagna, Mirror reported. Even though the degree of damage is presently unknown, the powerful tremor was also reported in other nations, such as Croatia and San Marino. In addition to this, two more quakes, measuring 3.1 and 3.4 in magnitude occurred at roughly 7 am (local time).

Earthquake in Italy

According to the Mirror report, emergency personnel responded to scenes where multiple buildings had allegedly exhibited cracks as terrified bystanders fled into the streets. According to local media, no casualties have been reported so far.

Iniziano a circolare le prime immagini dopo il terremoto di questa mattina, qui siamo ad #Ancona all'interno di un supermercato alla sua apertura #pesaroeurbino #earthquake#terremoto #italy pic.twitter.com/ogypPSYam0 — Marco Ferraglioni (@MFerraglioni) November 9, 2022

This quake is the second to strike Italy in a week after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred near Calabria, in the south of Italy, on November 1.

Last year, in the month of December, a mild earthquake shook Milan, the financial center of Italy, the Associated Press reported. The earthquake's initial magnitude was estimated by Italy's Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology to be between 4.3 and 4.8. It happened in the province of Bergamo around 11:34 a.m. (local time). According to a tweet from the Italian fire service, "At the moment no reports of damage or requests for rescue" had arrived in its operations facility.

