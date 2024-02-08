Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

WATCH | Volcano Erupts in Iceland After Multiple Earthquakes Rock Grindavik

Iceland was rocked by yet another volcanic eruption on Sunday after hundreds of earthquakes shook the Reykjanes peninsula.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Volcano erupts in Iceland
Volcano erupts in Iceland | Image:X - @geoviews
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Grindavik - Iceland was rocked by yet another volcanic eruption on Sunday after hundreds of earthquakes shook the Reykjanes peninsula. According to The New York Times, the eruption occurred on Sunday morning at 8 am (local time) and prompted evacuation from the nearby areas. The incident disrupted the day-to-day life in Sundhnjúkar north of the town of Grindavik. Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, a volcanologist who advises the civil defence agency, told The New York Times that the authorities have boarded a Coast Guard helicopter to fly over the eruption, 10 minutes after the Lava spewed out of the volcano. 

It is important to note that at least 200 earthquakes struck the area near Grindavik which is 32 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik on Sunday. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, these quakes started at about 3 am local time and in light of this, the civil defence agency ordered the evacuation of Grindavik, predicting that an eruption was imminent. According to The New York Times, the latest eruption happened along a row of volcanoes on the Reykjanes Peninsula where a fissure was opened in December last year. It is important to note that volcanoes on the Reykjanes Peninsula had been dormant for about 800 years until 2021. Since then, the peninsula witnessed four eruptions where about two-thirds of Iceland’s population lives. During the evacuation process, Grindvik witnessed a power shortage due to one of the earthquakes. 

Scientists finding innovative ways to use lava 

Meanwhile, scientists in Iceland have come up with an ambitious plan to drill into a volcano's magma chamber and make it a source to produce an abundant amount of clean, super-hot geothermal energy. According to Fox News, the project would see boreholes drilled about 1.3 miles down through the earth’s crust at a volcano known as Krafla which is located in the northeast of Iceland. If the project turns out to be successful, it will turn out to be a first-of-its-kind scientific endeavour. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

